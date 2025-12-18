ETV Bharat / business

Securities Market Code Bill May Be Introduced In Parliament In Winter Session

New Delhi: The government is likely to introduce a bill seeking to strengthen investor protection and help boost ease of doing business in the country's financial markets in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament. The three-week-long winter session is set to conclude on December 19.

The Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 seeks to merge the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, the Depositories Act, 1996 and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 into a unified code.

The Securities Markets Code, 2025, seeks to repeal the three Acts, rationalise and consolidate the existing provisions and provide a modern regulatory framework for investor protection and capital mobilisation at a scale commensurate with the emerging needs of the fast-growing Indian economy, as per the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill circulated among MPs.

The Code endeavours to build a principle-based legislative framework to reduce compliance burden, improve regulatory governance and enhance dynamism of the technology-driven securities markets, it added. The language of the Code has been simplified to remove obsolete and redundant concepts, duplication of provisions and incorporate consistent regulatory procedures for standard processes, and ensure a uniform and streamlined framework of Securities Laws, it said.

It is expected to further develop the financial sector in general and securities markets in particular and make India self-reliant in terms of mobilising capital for productive investment, it added. As these laws were enacted decades ago, a review was required to reform the extant legislative framework to align with the evolving regulatory practices, latest developments in technology and the changing character of securities markets, it noted.

The single securities markets code was first proposed in the Union Budget 2021-22, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the plan to consolidate the Sebi Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 and Government Securities Act, 2007 into a rationalised single securities market code.

With regard to investor protection, it said, the Code seeks to strengthen this and promote investor education and awareness, and ensure effective and time-bound redressal of investor grievances. It enables effective and prompt resolution of investor grievances by introducing the concept of an Ombudsperson as a comprehensive platform for redressal of any unresolved grievances.