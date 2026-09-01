ETV Bharat / business

Second 'Kanda Express' With 840 Tonne Onion Reaches Chennai; Tamil Nadu To Distribute Via PDS

New Delhi: The second 'Kanda Express' — a dedicated railway rake carrying 840 tonnes of onion from the buffer stock — reached Chennai on August 31, with the Tamil Nadu government planning to distribute 1 kg of onion per ration card through the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

The onions are expected to be distributed across various districts of Tamil Nadu, the ministry said in a statement. This follows the first Kanda Express rake, which carried 450 tonnes of onions and reached Delhi late on August 27. Of this, 140 tonnes were sent to Varanasi, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Amritsar, while the remaining quantity was distributed across the Delhi-NCR region.

The government has begun a calibrated release of onion buffer stocks under a hybrid transportation model — combining railway rakes (Kanda Express) and road transport — to ensure adequate availability and check seasonal price pressures. Both Kanda Express consignments were dispatched from Nashik, the country's onion hub.

Alongside the rail movement, around 1,000 tonnes of onions are being transported by road to major consumption centres, based on prevailing market conditions and price trends, to improve availability and moderate prices.

Retail Push Across 19 Cities

Retail intervention has been scaled up across 19 cities, backed by the dispatch of over 30 trucks to ensure wider availability. These include Delhi, Jaipur, Jammu, Dehradun, Shimla, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Bhojpur (Bihar), Sharif (Bihar), Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Madurai, Thrissur and Kochi.