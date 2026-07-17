ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Warns Listed Firms, Regulated Entities Against Rising 'Boss Scam' Cyber Fraud

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday cautioned regulated entities and listed companies against an emerging cyber fraud known as the "Boss Scam", in which fraudsters impersonate chief executives or other senior officials to trick finance teams into transferring funds.

The advisory follows an alert from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which has flagged a rise in CEO/MD impersonation fraud targeting organisations through email, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams and other social media platforms.

According to Sebi, fraudsters impersonate senior executives and send messages or make calls directing subordinates to urgently transfer money to specified bank accounts. In some cases, fraudsters use artificial intelligence tools such as voice cloning and deepfake video calls to make the impersonation appear genuine.

The regulator said another method involves sending a compressed ZIP file containing malicious software. Once the file is opened on a Windows device, the malware hijacks active WhatsApp Web sessions, allowing fraudsters to gain access to the victim's account and send payment instructions to finance or accounts personnel.

In some instances, cybercriminals may also alter the contact list on a compromised device, saving their own number under the name of the CEO or Managing Director to deceive employees into executing fund transfers, Sebi, said.