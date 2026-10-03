ETV Bharat / business

Sebi To Soon Issue Framework On Closing Auction Session; Receives Over 3,500 Comments

Sebi to issue framework on proposed changes to the CAS mechanism ( IANS )

New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi will soon issue a framework on proposed changes to the Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism after receiving more than 3,500 comments on its consultation paper, its Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought public comments on its proposal to review certain aspects of the CAS, market timings and the settlement methodology for derivative contracts. The deadline for submitting comments is October 3.

Asked when the final framework or circular on CAS can be expected, Pandey said the regulator would quickly examine the responses and move ahead with the process.

"Today is the last date, and we will actually quickly look at all these comments and go ahead, because I think our proposals are quite clear," Pandey said at an event organised by CPAI (Commodity & Capital Market Participants Association of India).

The regulator would not require much time to compile and analyse the responses as the proposals in the consultation paper were clearly defined, he added.

When asked whether a circular on the matter could be expected soon, he said, "Yes, it will be".

Sebi in September proposed changes to the CAS framework and the methodology for determining settlement prices of index and stock derivatives on expiry days. The review followed the rollout of the CAS in the equity cash segment and concerns over its impact on derivatives settlement prices.

The CAS is aimed at determining closing prices through an auction process.

Sebi has said the review is intended to address specific issues while seeking views on different possible ways of resolving them.

Pandey said the consultation process was designed to address a specific problem while allowing market participants to suggest different approaches to resolving it.