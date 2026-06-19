ETV Bharat / business

SEBI To Reintroduce Open Market Share Buybacks Via Exchanges; Eases Intra-day Borrowing Rules For MFs

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

Mumbai: The board of markets regulator Sebi on Friday approved a wide range of proposals, including the reintroduction of open market share buybacks through stock exchanges, relaxation of intraday borrowing norms for mutual funds and simplification of securities transfer procedure following an investor's death.

Also, the board decided to establish a green-channel mechanism -- GARUDA-- to speed up the launch of schemes by alternative investment funds (AIFs). This mechanism allows them to begin fundraising within 10 working days of filing their placement memorandums, compared with the current waiting period of 30 days.