ETV Bharat / business

Sebi To Introduce New Framework In Equity Cash Segment To Determine Closing Stock Prices

People walk past a display screen telecasting the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament House, outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to introduce a closing auction session (CAS) in the equity cash segment, a new framework that will make the discovery of closing prices more transparent and robust. The CAS will be implemented in a phased manner, Sebi said in its circular.

Currently, closing prices are determined using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed during the last 30 minutes of continuous trading.

Under the new framework, Sebi will move closer to global practices where closing prices are discovered through an auction mechanism that aggregates market interest into a single pool of liquidity, improves execution efficiency for large orders, supports fair settlement of derivatives and indices, and facilitates passive funds to transact at closing prices with lower tracking error.

The CAS will be implemented in phases. Initially, it will apply only to cash market stocks that have derivative contracts. For other stocks, the existing VWAP-based method will continue to apply. According to Sebi, the CAS will run for 20 minutes, from 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm, on all trading days and will operate as a separate session after the continuous trading session.

It will include phases for transition from continuous trading, order entry for both market and limit orders, a limit-only order period with random closure in the last two minutes, and final order matching.

The equity derivatives segment will continue trading till 3:40 pm, while the post-close session in the cash market will run from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm, during which trades will be executed at the closing price.

The reference price for CAS will be based on the VWAP of trades between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm. If there are no trades during this period, the last traded price of the day will be used; if there are none, the previous trading day's closing price will apply.

A price band of plus or minus 3 per cent of the reference price will apply during CAS, Sebi said.

The price bands for stock futures between 3:15 pm and 3:40 pm will be aligned with the CAS price band, and the existing dynamic price band flexing mechanism for this period will be suspended.