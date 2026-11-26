ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Simplifies KYC Process: What Demat, Trading And Mutual Fund Investors Should Know

SEBI's New KYC Rules From December 24, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: With Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announcing eight changes to the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, the process of opening a demat, trading or mutual fund account could become simpler.

The Capital markets regulator’s new measures are aimed at simplifying the client onboarding process which would reduce the need for investors to repeatedly submit the same information to multiple intermediaries.

Sebi will be centralising common supplementary know-your-customer (KYC) details with KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs). The new rules will come into effect on December 24. Investors Won't Need To Submit Documents Repeatedly SEBI’s new KYC norms will make sure that investors no longer need to repeatedly submit the same information and documents when opening accounts with various brokers, mutual fund companies, or other market intermediaries. "Some of the supplementary information being submitted by a client in Part -II of the account opening form (AOF), which is common across intermediaries, shall now be centralised at KRA level," Sebi said in its circular. Intermediaries will be required to upload information, including the Central KYC Identifier (CKYC ID), Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN), wherever available, and the expiry date of Officially Valid Documents (OVDs), to the KRA system. "The intermediary shall update the KYC records of clients upon receiving updates from KRA and CKYCRR to avoid duplication of efforts and simplify the client on-boarding process. The intermediary shall provide options to the clients to confirm the update in their KYC records," the capital markets regulator stated. Certain supplementary client information will now be centralised at the level of the KYC Registration Agency (KRA). Currently, some additional information, provided in the second part of an account-opening form, often has to be resubmitted to various intermediaries. After the implementation of the new system, the information will be made available in a single location, sparing investors from having to repeat the same process every time.