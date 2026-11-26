SEBI Simplifies KYC Process: What Demat, Trading And Mutual Fund Investors Should Know
SEBI announces 8 changes to KYC rules: Opening Demat, trading accounts to get easier from December 24, 2026.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
New Delhi: With Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announcing eight changes to the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, the process of opening a demat, trading or mutual fund account could become simpler.
The Capital markets regulator’s new measures are aimed at simplifying the client onboarding process which would reduce the need for investors to repeatedly submit the same information to multiple intermediaries.
Sebi will be centralising common supplementary know-your-customer (KYC) details with KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).
The new rules will come into effect on December 24.
Investors Won't Need To Submit Documents Repeatedly
SEBI’s new KYC norms will make sure that investors no longer need to repeatedly submit the same information and documents when opening accounts with various brokers, mutual fund companies, or other market intermediaries.
"Some of the supplementary information being submitted by a client in Part -II of the account opening form (AOF), which is common across intermediaries, shall now be centralised at KRA level," Sebi said in its circular.
Intermediaries will be required to upload information, including the Central KYC Identifier (CKYC ID), Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN), wherever available, and the expiry date of Officially Valid Documents (OVDs), to the KRA system.
"The intermediary shall update the KYC records of clients upon receiving updates from KRA and CKYCRR to avoid duplication of efforts and simplify the client on-boarding process. The intermediary shall provide options to the clients to confirm the update in their KYC records," the capital markets regulator stated.
Certain supplementary client information will now be centralised at the level of the KYC Registration Agency (KRA). Currently, some additional information, provided in the second part of an account-opening form, often has to be resubmitted to various intermediaries. After the implementation of the new system, the information will be made available in a single location, sparing investors from having to repeat the same process every time.
Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Verification
Besides getting rid of the repeated documentation process, the new rules will also make KYC records portable across market intermediaries. SEBI has also relaxed mobile number verification requirements for intermediaries. The market regulator said the verification of mobile number shall be optional for the intermediary while on-boarding a client, if the mobile number available in the KRA system is already verified and tagged as seeded with Aadhaar.
They may dispense with fresh verification if the KRA database already reflects the mobile number as verified and seeded with Aadhaar, verification of such mobile number shall be optional for the intermediary accessing the information from the KRA database.
In another significant change, KYC records whose attributes, including either the current or permanent address, have been verified against official databases will be classified as "validated".
To ensure that client KYC information is shared with intermediaries only for clients with whom they have an account-based relationship, the intermediary must inform the KRA within five working days of a client's account closure. Further, the intermediary shall within three months from the date of issuance of this circular, inform KRA(s) about account closures for existing KYC records linked to it. The KRA shall in turn update its records, within two working days from the date of receipt of updated information or modification request from intermediary.
Further, if an intermediary downloads a client's KYC record from the KRA but does not open an account within 21 working days, it will have to inform the KRA within the next five working days for delinking the record.
Overseas Citizen of India
For Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and foreign nationals, Sebi has eased documentation requirements. Such clients will not be required to submit overseas address proof if they provide verified proof of their Indian residential address.
"For OCI card holder and foreign national who is resident in India, the requirement of overseas address shall be optional, provided the client provides proof of address for residing in India and the same is verified by the intermediary," the regulator said.
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