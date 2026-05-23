ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Reviewing PMS Framework; Consultations On MF Gifting, Donations Underway

Kolkata: SEBI whole-time member Amarjeet Singh on Saturday said the regulator is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) framework in consultation with industry body Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) to "re-ignite growth" in the segment.

Addressing the Wealth and Capital Market Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Singh said SEBI would soon float a consultation paper on the proposed reforms.

"We are undertaking a comprehensive review of PMS and are engaged with APMI for consultations to re-ignite growth in this space. A consultation paper will be floated soon," Singh said.

He also said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is currently in the consultation stage on issues related to donation, gifting and third-party payments in mutual funds, as the regulator seeks to balance investor convenience with anti-money laundering safeguards.

SEBI's consultation paper issued on May 20 proposed a calibrated relaxation of the existing restrictions on third-party payments in mutual funds, which were originally framed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) norms.

Under the proposed framework, third-party payments may be permitted through "clean and auditable routes" in select cases, including salary deductions by employers for systematic investments by employees and payment of distributor commissions in the form of mutual fund units instead of cash.

The proposed system would allow listed companies, EPFO-registered firms and asset management companies to deduct a fixed amount from an employee's salary for investment in mutual fund schemes chosen by the employee. In another proposal, AMCs may be allowed to pay trail commissions to empanelled distributors through mutual fund units.