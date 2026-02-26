ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Revamps MFs Categorisation Rule; Introduces Life Cycle Funds, Scraps Solution Oriented Schemes

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with a revamped framework for classification of mutual fund schemes, introducing Life Cycle Funds, scrapping the Solution Oriented Schemes category and tightening disclosure and overlap norms to enhance uniformity and investor protection.

The move, aimed at ensuring "true-to-label" positioning and curbing exaggerated return claims in scheme names, comes as Sebi seeks to align the regulatory architecture with the evolving mutual fund landscape and emerging opportunities across asset classes.

In its circular, Sebi has broadly classified schemes into five categories -- equity, debt, hybrid, life cycle and other schemes -- Fund of Fund Schemes and Passive Schemes such as Index Funds or ETFs (exchange traded funds).

"For easy identification by investors, to bring uniformity in names of schemes for a particular category across mutual funds and to ensure that schemes remain 'true to-label', the scheme name shall be the same as the scheme category," Sebi said.

"Words/ phrases that highlight/emphasise only the return aspect of the scheme shall not be used in the name of the scheme," it added. The "type of scheme" description in offer documents and advertisements must strictly follow Sebi's prescribed format.

Nikunj Saraf, CEO at Choice Wealth, said that Sebi's new classification rules are a meaningful step towards simplifying an industry that had become increasingly complex for retail investors.

"By clearly defining categories across equity, debt, hybrid and solution-oriented funds and setting uniform asset allocation boundaries, the regulator is ensuring that schemes truly reflect what they claim to be. This reduces overlap, improves comparability and brings much-needed transparency to product positioning," he added.

As per the circular, Solution Oriented Schemes category has been discontinued with immediate effect. Existing schemes under this category would stop accepting fresh subscriptions and merge with other schemes having similar asset allocation and risk profiles, subject to Sebi's prior approval.

Further, Sebi said that foreign securities will no longer be treated as a separate asset class.