Sebi Relaxes Norms To Allow Issuers To Sell Debt Securities At Lower Face Value Of Rs 10,000

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday relaxed rules to allow issuers to sell debt securities at a lower face value of Rs 10,000 even if they are zero-coupon instruments, provided they have a fixed maturity and no structured obligations.

As a result, issuers can now issue debt securities at a reduced face value that are either interest-bearing or zero-coupon in nature, according to a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Sebi, through a circular in July 2024, allowed companies to issue certain debt securities like bonds or non-convertible redeemable preference shares with a reduced face value of Rs 10,000, down from higher amounts, to make them more accessible. However, this only applied to securities that paid regular interest or dividends.