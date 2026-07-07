ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Reintroduces Open Market Share Buyback Via Exchanges From Aug 1; Move Aimed At Greater Transparency

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has notified rules to reintroduce share buybacks through stock exchanges, allowing companies to repurchase their own shares in the open market starting August 1, while capping the execution period at 66 working days.

The new rules by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allow firms to carry out share buybacks through regular trading mechanisms without a dedicated buyback window. The move is aimed at improving flexibility and execution efficiency, while potentially enhancing the attractiveness of buybacks as a capital allocation tool for listed companies.

Sebi had phased out open-market buybacks in 2025, citing concerns over uneven treatment of shareholders and tax-related distortions, as the mechanism was seen as favouring select investors.

The reintroduction is expected to revive a capital management route widely used by corporates to return surplus cash to shareholders and support stock prices, particularly in periods of market weakness.

"With effect from August 1, 2026, the buyback from the open market through the stock exchange shall be less than fifteen per cent of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company, based on both standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company," Sebi said in a notification dated July 1. This comes after the Sebi board approved a proposal in this regard in June.

Also, open market buybacks through stock exchanges would be completed within 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer, instead of the earlier framework that allowed as long as six months' duration.

"The buyback offer shall open within four working days from the date of the public announcement and close within 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer," Sebi said.

To reduce costs and improve ease of doing business, Sebi said that appointing a merchant banker for buybacks is now discretionary for a company. If a company chooses not to appoint one, it must ensure that the responsibilities performed by the merchant banker are carried out by designated entities.

"The requirement of engaging a merchant banker will be discretionary on the part of the company undertaking buyback of shares or other specified securities under these regulations," Sebi said.

Under the revised framework, the company will be responsible for filing the letter of offer and public announcement and submitting the final report; the secretarial auditor will certify that the buyback complies with regulations and provide the due diligence certification.