ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes To Reintroduce Open Market Buyback Of Shares Through Stock Exchange Mechanism

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed reintroducing buyback of shares from the open market through stock exchanges as an additional method for companies to repurchase shares, following changes in the taxation framework.

This mechanism was discontinued effective April 1, 2025, due to concerns regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders and implications arising from the then-prevailing taxation framework.

"The reintroduction of this method of buy-back would provide companies with an additional mechanism for undertaking buy-back, while ensuring equitable opportunity and treatment of taxation for public shareholders," Sebi said in its consultation paper.

Under the existing framework, companies can undertake buybacks either through a tender offer route or via the open market using the book-building process. The stock exchange route was withdrawn earlier due to concerns over equitable treatment of shareholders and tax-related disparities.

Sebi said that under the earlier regime, buybacks through stock exchanges could result in a situation where a few shareholders cornered most of the buyback, while others willing to participate were left out due to the price-time matching mechanism.

Additionally, the then-prevailing taxation structure led to unequal outcomes among shareholders.

However, the regulator noted that subsequent changes in the taxation framework have addressed these concerns.

Following amendments through the Finance Act, 2026, buyback proceeds will now be taxed as capital gains in the hands of shareholders, replacing the earlier system where companies paid buyback tax.