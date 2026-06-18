ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes Overhaul Of Margin Trading Facility Framework

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed a series of changes to the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) framework, including higher net-worth requirements for brokers, expanded funding sources, and greater operational flexibility, as part of a comprehensive review aimed at strengthening the mechanism.

In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed that the minimum net-worth threshold for brokers offering MTF be increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. "The minimum net-worth threshold for eligibility of the stock broker to offer MTF may be increased to Rs 5 crore," the regulator said.

The regulator has also proposed allowing brokers structured as Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) to offer margin trading services. To diversify funding avenues, Sebi suggested that brokers be permitted to raise resources through debt instruments.

"The sources of funds for offering MTF may be expanded to include borrowing through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) or any other debt instruments by the broker, in addition to the existing permitted sources," Sebi suggested.

The regulator has proposed changes to exposure norms as well. Under the proposal, an amount equal to the lower of twice the minimum net worth required for broking operations and 50 per cent of net worth would remain ring-fenced, while the remaining net worth can be deployed for MTF within an overall exposure cap.

Sebi has also proposed relief for stock brokers in situations where securities funded under MTF undergo classification changes.

"Where a security being funded or given as collateral by a client under MTF moves out of the Group I category, or is shifted to the Trade-for-Trade category, or is suspended from normal market trading for any reason, a rebalancing period of 30 days may be provided to the stock broker, to ensure compliance with the regulatory requirement," the paper noted.