ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes New Formula For Brokers' Variable Net Worth

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday proposed a revised methodology for calculating the variable net worth of stock brokers, linking it to client balances and the number of active clients, in a bid to better align capital requirements with operational risks.

The proposal comes in the wake of the upstreaming framework under which brokers are required to transfer clients' funds to clearing corporations, leaving minimal balances with them and rendering the existing formula less effective.

Under the current rules, introduced through the 2022 amendment to stock broker regulations, variable net worth is calculated as 10 per cent of the average daily cash balance of clients retained with brokers over the previous six months. Brokers are required to maintain net worth as the higher of base net worth or variable net worth.

However, Sebi, in its consultation paper, noted that the shift in its flows has reduced the relevance of this metric, prompting a review of the framework.

To address this, the regulator has proposed a new approach wherein variable net worth would be computed as an aggregate of multiple parameters, including average client credit balances and the scale of operations in terms of active clients.

As per the draft, 10 per cent of the average credit balance of clients over the past six months would form one component of the calculation.