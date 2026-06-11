ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes Harmonised Price Mechanism For Stocks Listed On Multiple Exchanges

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed a mechanism to harmonise the base price used for pre-open call auctions and price bands for stocks listed on multiple exchanges to address price divergence arising from non-trading on one or more platforms.

In a consultation paper, Sebi said it has observed instances in certain illiquid stocks where non-trading on one exchange and continued trading on another have led to significant divergence in closing prices across exchanges.

The regulator noted that stock exchanges currently apply scrip-wise price bands independently based on their respective previous-day closing prices. However, there is no mechanism to adjust price bands on exchanges where no trading takes place, resulting in progressive divergence in prices of the same stock.

According to Sebi, such divergence may also increase the possibility of a stock remaining non-traded on one of the exchanges.