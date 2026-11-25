ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes Early Payout of Up To 80 Percent of Sale Proceeds to Farmer Producer Organisations

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday proposed allowing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to receive up to 80 per cent of the value of their sale transactions on commodity derivatives exchanges up to 30 days before contract expiry, in a move aimed at easing their working capital constraints.

In a consultation paper titled 'Early Pay Out (EPO) of funds for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)', the market regulator proposed a framework under which eligible trading members could release funds to FPOs against agricultural commodities deposited in accredited warehouses.

"A maximum of 80% of the value of the sale transaction of the derivatives contract executed on the exchange, may be released as early pay-out to the FPO clients," SEBI said in the draft circular accompanying the consultation paper.

FPOs aggregate agricultural produce from small and marginal farmers and facilitate their access to organised markets, including exchange-based trading platforms. While these organisations can receive funds immediately upon executing trades in physical markets, commodity derivatives transactions involve a waiting period for the realisation of sale proceeds.

SEBI noted that this delay creates liquidity challenges for FPOs, restricting their ability to undertake fresh procurement of agricultural produce.

"Most FPOs operate with limited working capital and are required to make prompt payments to member farmers. Delays in realisation of funds may adversely affect their liquidity position, farmer confidence, and participation in exchange-based markets," the regulator said.

The proposal follows representations from FPOs and clearing corporations seeking a reduction in payment timelines after the deposit of agricultural commodities.

Under the proposed framework, the early payout facility would be available only to FPOs trading in agricultural commodity derivatives that have already deposited goods and completed the early pay-in requirements for their sale transactions.

Only corporate trading members with a minimum net worth of Rs 3 crore would be eligible to offer the facility. Their total exposure towards early payouts would be capped at three times their net worth.

Trading members would be permitted to use their own funds or borrow from scheduled commercial banks and RBI-regulated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), among other permitted funding sources.

"Under no circumstances should funds belonging to other clients be used for the purpose of providing EPO facility by the TM," SEBI said.

The regulator has also proposed allowing trading members to levy charges for providing early payouts. However, such charges and other terms and conditions must be disclosed to FPOs in advance, and their consent must be obtained before releasing funds.

The remaining settlement amount would be released upon contract expiry after adjusting the early payout, applicable charges and other settlement obligations.

As a safeguard, FPOs receiving early payouts would not be permitted to square off, or close, the corresponding trading positions before settlement.

SEBI said the proposed framework seeks to facilitate early payments while ensuring that "settlement discipline, market integrity, and systemic stability are not compromised."

The regulator has invited public comments on the proposed framework and additional safeguards until December 16, 2026. The draft circular proposes that the framework come into force within three months from the issuance of the final circular.