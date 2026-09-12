ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes Changes To Expiry-day Settlement Price Methodology; Floats Consultation Paper

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Saturday proposed changes to the methodology for determining expiry-day settlement prices of index and single-stock derivatives, following a review of the newly introduced closing auction session (CAS) framework.

In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed two options for determining the settlement prices -- a blended Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) based on trades executed during the last 30 minutes of the continuous trading session (CTS) and the 10-minute CAS, or continuation of the existing CTS VWAP methodology.

The proposals followed feedback received from market participants on the use of the CAS-determined closing price for settling derivative contracts on expiry. Determination of derivative settlement prices based on the closing price arrived at through CAS was among the significant areas of feedback received by SEBI.

"In view of the hyperactivity in expiring index options contracts along with IEP-based derivatives trading during CAS, it is proposed to review the existing methodology for determining the settlement price of both index and stock derivatives contracts on the expiry day," SEBI said.

Accordingly, the regulator has proposed two options for determining the settlement price.

Under the first option, called Blended VWAP, the settlement price would be based on transactions executed during the last 30 minutes of the Continuous Trading Session (CTS) and the 10-minute CAS. The contribution of each period would be based on its actual traded value, with no fixed weight assigned to either.

Under the second option, SEBI has proposed continuing with the existing CTS VWAP methodology, under which only trades executed during the last 30 minutes of CTS would be considered.

The regulator said the CTS VWAP could be retained as an interim methodology to provide continuity and allow market participants more time to familiarise themselves with CAS.

The methodology could subsequently transition to the blended VWAP after at least one year, subject to adequate liquidity and participation in CAS and an assessment of its functioning across different market conditions.

CAS was introduced in the equity cash segment for stocks having derivatives contracts from August 3 with the objective of facilitating efficient and transparent price discovery of closing prices.