ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Proposes Caps On Chiefs' Tenures At Exchanges, Depositories

MD should be allowed to serve a maximum of 12 years across market infrastructure institutions: Sebi ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed sweeping changes to the governance framework of stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations, including shorter tenures for managing directors and senior executives, as part of efforts to reduce concentration of authority and strengthen institutional independence.

In a consultation paper, the market regulator proposed reducing the maximum tenure of a managing director (MD) at a single market infrastructure institution (MII) to eight years from the current 10 years, while introducing, for the first time, a cumulative cap on service across multiple MIIs.

Under the proposal, an MD would be allowed to serve a maximum of 12 years across market infrastructure institutions, subject to a limit of three terms.

Executives already holding office when the revised framework comes into effect would be permitted a higher cumulative cap of 15 years and would be allowed to complete their current terms.

SEBI said the proposals are aimed at addressing "key man risk" arising from prolonged dependence on individual executives at institutions that play a critical role in market regulation and oversight.

According to the regulator, lengthy tenures can result in concentration of institutional knowledge, decision-making authority and industry relationships, potentially weakening board oversight and governance standards.

The consultation paper also proposes tenure restrictions for executive directors. An executive director would be permitted to serve a maximum of eight years at one institution and up to 16 years across multiple MIIs.