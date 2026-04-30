ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Penalises Axis Trustee Services For Flouting Market Norms

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Axis Trustee Services Ltd for disclosure and governance lapses linked to Embassy Office Parks REIT. Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

The case relates to an August 19, 2024, order by the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), which found Aravind Maiya, then CEO of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, guilty of professional misconduct, imposing a Rs 50 lakh penalty and a ten-year debarment from audit functions.

In an order passed on April 29, Sebi said the Axis Trustee Services was informed of the NFRA order on August 20, 2024, but the disclosure to unitholders was made only after a delay of 53 days.

The regulator observed that the information was material as it impacted the competence and integrity of the CEO and required prompt disclosure. Sebi noted that while the primary responsibility of disclosures lies with the manager, the trustee has a parallel and proactive duty to ensure compliance and address delays urgently.