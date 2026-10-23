ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Orders Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy To Refund Rs 546 Cr; Imposes Rs 11.5 Cr Penalty

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL) and its Founder Avadhut Sathe to refund Rs 546.17 crore collected from participants for providing unregistered investment advisory and research analyst services, along with interest of Rs 67.87 crore.

The regulator has also barred the academy and Sathe from accessing the securities market for two years or until compliance with the refund direction, whichever is later.

In its 171-page final order, the regulator imposed a total penalty of Rs 11.5 crore on the academy, Sathe and Gouri Avadhut Sathe for violations of securities market regulations.

The academy has been fined Rs 6 crore, Sathe has been fined Rs 4 crore, while Gouri Avadhut Sathe has been penalised Rs 1.5 crore.

The regulator found that the academy and Sathe provided investment advice and research recommendations through paid programmes, sessions and WhatsApp groups without obtaining the required registration.

It also found that misleading promotional representations about returns were used to attract participants and that investment advice was provided without assessing the suitability of recommendations for recipients.