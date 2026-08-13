ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Mulls Rs 5 Cr Securities Asset Route For Accredited Investor Status For Individuals

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed adding a securities-market-assets criterion for accredited investor status, under which individuals with such assets of at least Rs 5 crore could qualify irrespective of the existing income or net-worth criteria, a move aimed at widening the investors' pool.

For body corporates and trusts other than family trusts, Sebi has proposed a threshold of Rs 20 crore in securities-market assets. The proposal is aimed at widening the pool of investors eligible for accredited investor status and, consequently, encouraging greater participation in alternative investment funds (AIFs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its consultation paper.

According to Sebi's analysis, as of April 30, 2026, around 3.7 lakh investors could qualify under the proposed securities-market-assets criterion. This is nearly four times the current AIF investor base of around 96,000, indicating the potential for a significant expansion in the pool of eligible investors.

Sebi said the proposed threshold would ensure that eligible investors have sufficient financial wherewithal and that a substantial population of them has the willingness to take risk, as indicated by an analysis of securities-market holdings and the percentage of option traders.

At present, individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, family trusts and sole proprietorships qualify as accredited investors if they meet any of the prescribed income or net-worth criteria. These include annual income of at least Rs 2 crore; net worth of at least Rs 7.5 crore, of which at least Rs 3.75 crore is in financial assets; or annual income of at least Rs 1 crore and a net worth of at least Rs 5 crore, with at least Rs 2.5 crore in financial assets.

Under the proposed framework, securities-market assets that could be counted would include equity and debt instruments, REITs and InvITs, AIF units and other securities held in dematerialised form.