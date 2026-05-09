ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Mulls Overhaul Of Buyback Framework; Seeks Comments

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday proposed a series of changes to the buyback framework, including the reintroduction of open market share buybacks through stock exchanges and shortening execution timelines.

In a consultation paper, the regulator proposed that open market buybacks through stock exchanges should be completed within 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer, instead of the earlier framework that allowed a duration of as long as six months.

Sebi said a six-month timeline, recommended by the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC), appeared "relatively long" and may make buybacks less relevant due to changing market conditions.

The regulator also proposed retaining the existing requirement that companies should utilise at least 40 per cent of the earmarked buyback amount during the first half of the offer period.

To improve shareholder communication, Sebi suggested that companies should mandatorily send intimation regarding buyback offers through electronic mode to all shareholders as on the date of the public announcement within one working day of such announcement.

The regulator proposed doing away with the separate trading window mechanism that was earlier mandated for open market buybacks through stock exchanges.

Sebi said buyback transactions could instead be executed through the normal trading mechanism, as the tax distinction between buyback investors and regular market investors no longer exists.