ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Introduces Single Certification Examination For Distribution of MFs, SIFs

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday introduced a single certification examination to simplify the eligibility requirements for persons to sell and distribute mutual funds and Specialised Investment Funds.

Under the new framework, any person employed or engaged in the sale and/or distribution of Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) products will be required to hold a valid "NISM Series V-D – Mutual Fund-Specialised Investment Fund Distributors Certification", Sebi said in a circular.

The regulator said holders of the new certification will be eligible to distribute both mutual fund and SIF products, eliminating the need to separately obtain the "NISM Series V-A – Mutual Fund Distributors Certification".

Further, the existing requirement of holding the "NISM Series XIII- Common Derivatives Certification" for the sale and distribution of SIF products will cease to apply after September 21, 2026.

To ensure a smooth transition, Sebi said distributors holding a valid "NISM Series XIII – Common Derivatives Certification" obtained on or before September 21, 2026, will not be required to obtain the new Series V-D certification until their existing derivatives certification expires.