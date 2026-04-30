ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Introduces Framework To Fast-Track Launch Of AIF Schemes

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday introduced a fast-track mechanism for processing placement memorandums (PPMs) of alternative investment funds (AIFs), aimed at reducing timelines and improving ease of doing business.

Under the new framework, AIFs, other than large value funds for accredited investors (LVFs), can launch schemes and circulate their PPMs to investors 30 days after filing the application with Sebi, unless advised otherwise.

For first-time schemes, AIFs can proceed with launches either after receiving registration from Sebi or upon completion of 30 days from filing, whichever is later, the regulator said in a circular.

According to Sebi, any comments issued during the 30-day period must be incorporated by merchant bankers or AIFs before launching the scheme or circulating the PPM.

The move is intended to streamline the existing process, which involved a detailed review of PPMs by Sebi and multiple rounds of revisions, often delaying fund launches.