ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Introduces Colour-Coded Credit Risk-o-Meter For Debt Securities: How It Will Help Investors

SEBI Introduces Colour-Coded Credit Risk-o-Meter ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed that every debt security in India will come with a mandatory colour-coded ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter’ to assist investors in assessing credit risk through colour-coded visualisation before investing their hard-earned money in securities.

The Capital markets regulator’s new rule will apply to all listed and proposed to be listed issuances of Non-Convertible Securities (NCS), Commercial Papers (CPs), Securitised Debt Instruments (SDIs), Security Receipts (SRs), and Structured Debt / Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), whether issued by public issue or private placement.

According to the new framework, SEBI has directed that the entire range of credit ratings from AAA to D will be represented by a different colour. The risk levels are lowest (rating AAA), very low, low, moderate, moderate risk of default and high. The high risk of default is represented by D. Each level will carry a separate and distinct colour to communicate the level of risk. It will be easily identified and remembered by investors. According to the new framework, SEBI has instructed that each credit rating, from AAA to D, will be shown in a different colour. The risk levels start from the lowest (AAA), very low, low, moderate, and high risk of default, with D representing the highest risk. Each rating will have its separate and distinct colour to clearly show the level of risk. Risk-o-Meter Level (CRA) Credit Rating Range Short term Rating symbols Color Designation HTML Color Code Lowest credit risk AAA A1+ Irish Green #08A04B Very low credit risk AA+, AA, AA- A1 Chartreuse #7FFF00 Low credit risk A+, A, A- A2 Neon Yellow #FFFF33 Moderate credit risk BBB+, BBB, BBB- A3 Caramel #C68E17 Moderate risk of default BB+, BB, BB- A4+ Dark Orange #FF8C00 High to Very high risk of Default B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, D A4,D Red #F70D1A