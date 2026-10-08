SEBI Introduces Colour-Coded Credit Risk-o-Meter For Debt Securities: How It Will Help Investors
SEBI mandates colour-coded credit risk-o-meter for debt securities.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed that every debt security in India will come with a mandatory colour-coded ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter’ to assist investors in assessing credit risk through colour-coded visualisation before investing their hard-earned money in securities.
The Capital markets regulator’s new rule will apply to all listed and proposed to be listed issuances of Non-Convertible Securities (NCS), Commercial Papers (CPs), Securitised Debt Instruments (SDIs), Security Receipts (SRs), and Structured Debt / Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), whether issued by public issue or private placement.
According to the new framework, SEBI has directed that the entire range of credit ratings from AAA to D will be represented by a different colour. The risk levels are lowest (rating AAA), very low, low, moderate, moderate risk of default and high. The high risk of default is represented by D. Each level will carry a separate and distinct colour to communicate the level of risk. It will be easily identified and remembered by investors.
According to the new framework, SEBI has instructed that each credit rating, from AAA to D, will be shown in a different colour. The risk levels start from the lowest (AAA), very low, low, moderate, and high risk of default, with D representing the highest risk. Each rating will have its separate and distinct colour to clearly show the level of risk.
|Risk-o-Meter Level (CRA)
|Credit Rating Range
|Short term Rating symbols
|Color Designation
|HTML Color Code
|Lowest credit risk
|AAA
|A1+
|Irish Green
|#08A04B
|Very low credit risk
|AA+, AA, AA-
|A1
|Chartreuse
|#7FFF00
|Low credit risk
|A+, A, A-
|A2
|Neon Yellow
|#FFFF33
|Moderate credit risk
|BBB+, BBB, BBB-
|A3
|Caramel
|#C68E17
|Moderate risk of default
|BB+, BB, BB-
|A4+
|Dark Orange
|#FF8C00
|High to Very high risk of Default
|B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, D
|A4,D
|Red
|#F70D1A
SEBI said in a circular that the credit risk-o-meter will be required in offer documents, abridged prospectus, private placement memorandum, advertisements of issuers and on web and mobile platforms of Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs).
SEBI said issuers or Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) will be required to display the credit risk of a debt security in a pictorial meter named ‘Credit risk-o-meter,’ and this meter shall appropriately depict the level of credit risk in any specific debt security. Issuers are mandated to clearly indicate that it represents only the credit risk associated with the debt security.
Where a debt security carries ratings from multiple CRAs, the Credit risk-o-meter shall reflect the lowest rating, SEBI stated.
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