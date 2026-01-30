ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Gives Clearance To NSE IPO After Decade-Long Wait

New Delhi: Capital market regulator Sebi has granted a no-objection certificate to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to move ahead with its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), after a decade of delays caused by regulatory concerns and co-location controversy, a top exchange official said on Friday.

The listing plans of the country's largest bourse, NSE, were on hold since 2016, when the exchange first filed draft offer documents to raise around Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale by existing shareholders. Sebi withheld approval due to regulatory concerns arising from governance lapses and the co-location case. Since then, NSE has approached the regulator multiple times to seek clearance.

On Sebi's clearance, NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti said the watchdog's approval for the exchange's IPO marked a significant milestone in its growth journey.

"With Sebi's approval, we embark on a new chapter of value creation for all our stakeholders. This approval also reinforces confidence in NSE being an integral part of the Indian economy and a beacon of Indian capital markets," he added.

Earlier this month, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator had granted "in-principle" approval to NSE's settlement application in the unfair market access case, an important development seen as paving the way for the exchange's IPO.