ETV Bharat / business

SEBI, FIU-India Sign Pact To Strengthen Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India to enhance cooperation in combating money laundering and fraud in the securities market.

The MoU, signed on April 15, aims to facilitate mutual cooperation following the incorporation of Egmont principles of information exchange, as part of ongoing efforts to effectively implement the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and related rules.