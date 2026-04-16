SEBI, FIU-India Sign Pact To Strengthen Anti-Money Laundering Efforts
Under the pact, Sebi and FIU-India will regularly share data and information to strengthen surveillance and curb fraudulent activities in the securities market
By PTI
Published : April 16, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India to enhance cooperation in combating money laundering and fraud in the securities market.
The MoU, signed on April 15, aims to facilitate mutual cooperation following the incorporation of Egmont principles of information exchange, as part of ongoing efforts to effectively implement the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and related rules.
Under the pact, Sebi and FIU-India will regularly share data and information to strengthen surveillance and curb fraudulent activities in the securities market, the regulator said in a statement.
The agreement was signed by Amit Mohan Govil, Director, FIU-India, and Sandip Pradhan, Whole-Time Member, Sebi, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The MoU came into force on April 15, 2026, the regulator said.
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