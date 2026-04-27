ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Fines Rs 1.5 Cr On 8 Entities In Front-Running Trades Case

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI has imposed penalties totalling Rs 1.5 crore on eight entities for front-running trades of a portfolio management services (PMS) client using non-public information.

The regulator also directed disgorgement of unlawful gains amounting to Rs 1.29 crore, along with 12 per cent annual interest, to be credited to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF).

In its final order, SEBI found that Ashok Maheshwari (Noticee 1), who had access to confidential trading information of a "Big Client", shared details of impending large orders with Darshan Bakul Shah (Noticee 2) under a profit-sharing arrangement.

Acting on these information, Shah executed trades not only in his own account but also in the accounts of his wife Khusboo Darshan Shah and HUF entity, besides extending the scheme to Benzer Department Stores Pvt Ltd, CHL Stock Concepts Pvt Ltd and other connected entities.

"The inter se connections among the noticees, the intricate digital evidence, and the consistent pattern of price-time matching with the Big Client's trades clearly establish a deliberate scheme to exploit advance knowledge of institutional orders," SEBI said in its 78-page order.

The regulator observed that front-running stems from information asymmetry and is not dependent on the liquidity of the scrip, rejecting arguments that trades executed through different brokers could not qualify as front-running.