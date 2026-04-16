ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Extends Registration Validity Period For Not-For-Profit Entities On Social Stock Exchange

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has extended the registration validity for not-for-profit organisations on the Social Stock Exchange, allowing their enrolment as NPOs for three years without raising funds, and lowered the minimum subscription requirement for issuing Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments (ZCZP).

The moves are aimed at promoting the SSE (Social Stock Exchange) and facilitating ease of fundraising and encouraging greater participation by NPOs, Sebi said in its circular on Wednesday. Sebi has extended the validity period to three years from the existing two years, during which NPOs can remain registered on the SSE without raising funds.

Sebi has taken into account practical challenges faced by NPOs, including delays in statutory and regulatory approvals.

"It is being specified that an NPO may register on an SSE and not raise funds through it for a period of two years from the date of registration. Such a period of two years may be further extended by one additional year, subject to approval by the SSE," Sebi said.

Additionally, the regulator has lowered the minimum subscription requirement for Zero Coupon Zero Principal instruments to 50 per cent from 75 per cent to enhance fundraising flexibility for NPOs.