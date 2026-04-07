ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Extends IPO Approval Validity, Relaxes MPS Compliance Timeline In Wake Of West Asia Crisis

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the validity of IPO approvals till September 30 and granted one-time relaxation to entities not complying with minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. The move is expected to benefit several companies that had deferred or recalibrated their public issue plans due to volatile market conditions.

In separate circulars, Sebi said observation letters expiring between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026, will now remain valid till September 30, 2026. Also, no penal action will be taken against listed companies whose deadline to comply with MPS requirements falls between April 1 and September 30, 2026, Sebi said.

The regulator had granted similar relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the existing norms, companies are required to launch their public issues within 12 months or 18 months, as applicable, from the date of issuance of Sebi's observations.

However, the regulator said it has received representations from industry bodies highlighting difficulties faced by issuers in mobilising resources, accessing capital markets, as well as in meeting 25 per cent MPS requirements amid volatile market conditions due to the prevailing uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia and subdued investor participation.