ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Extends Deadline For Mutual Fund Intraday Borrowing Guidelines To July 15

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday deferred the implementation of guidelines permitting mutual funds to undertake intraday borrowing from financial institutions, including banks, to July 15. The framework was earlier slated to come into effect from April 1.

"In order to address the operational challenges raised by asset management companies with respect to intraday borrowings by mutual funds, it has been decided that the applicability of guidelines related to the intraday borrowings... shall now come into effect from July 15, 2026," Sebi said in its circular.

Under the new framework, the board of an asset management company (AMC), as well as the board of trustees, will be required to approve a policy governing the use of intraday borrowing facilities. Further, the AMC will also disclose the approved policy on its website, Sebi had stated.