ETV Bharat / business

Sebi's Expiry-Day Reforms To Address Volatility, Manipulation: Experts

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Market experts have backed Sebi's proposed overhaul of the expiry-day trading framework, saying the changes could address key sources of volatility and manipulation in the closing auction while making the settlement process simpler and more transparent.

The comments come after markets regulator Sebi floated a consultation paper on Saturday proposing changes to the Closing Auction Session (CAS), market timings and settlement methodologies for derivative contracts.

The proposals include delinking derivatives settlement prices from the cash-market closing price, discontinuing live indicative index values during the CAS and making orders placed beyond the one per cent band more binding.

Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said Sebi has addressed three major issues -- the relationship between cash-market closing prices and derivatives settlement prices, distortions caused by indicative auction prices, and order cancellations during the auction process.

"The most important development is that a derivatives contract need not be settled at exactly the cash-market closing price. Sebi has recognised that the cash and derivatives markets serve different purposes," Azeez said.

He also said discontinuing dissemination of indicative index values during the closing auction would curb volatility created by unexecuted orders, while making aggressive orders beyond one per cent more binding would reduce the scope for manipulation through order cancellations.

Besides, he termed other proposals -- including allowing iceberg orders in CAS, shortening the transition period and reducing the post-CAS derivatives trading window to five minutes -- as sensible refinements. Azeez said Sebi's willingness to revisit the framework within weeks of implementation reflects an effective approach to market-structure reforms through implementation, observation and refinement.

He said a blended VWAP combining continuous trading and the closing auction would add unnecessary complexity by making settlement dependent on two different trading mechanisms.

Rajesh Singla, CEO and Fund Manager at Alpha AMC, said the closing auction was conceptually sound but its implementation exposed gaps, particularly in thinner counters where concentrated price discovery amplified expiry-day volatility.