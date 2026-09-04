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Sebi, ESMA Sign Pact To Boost Cooperation, Information Exchange On CCPs

The Memorandum of Understanding replaces an earlier agreement signed between the two regulators on June 21, 2017.

Sebi, ESMA Sign Pact To Boost Cooperation, Information Exchange On CCPs
A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi and its European counterpart ESMA have inked a pact to deepen regulatory cooperation and information sharing on central counterparties (CCPs) under the Indian market watchdog's oversight. The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) replaces an earlier agreement signed between the two regulators on June 21, 2017.

The pact provides a framework for Sebi and ESMA to cooperate in line with their respective laws and regulations, while enabling ESMA to place reliance on Sebi's regulatory and supervisory activities, according to a statement by the Indian regulator.

It also seeks to safeguard financial stability in the European Union and facilitate cross-border clearing activities. The MoU was signed by Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and ESMA Chair Verena Ross.

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SEBI ESMA SIGN PACT
EUROPEAN COUNTERPART ESMA
SEBI

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