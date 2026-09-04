Sebi, ESMA Sign Pact To Boost Cooperation, Information Exchange On CCPs
The Memorandum of Understanding replaces an earlier agreement signed between the two regulators on June 21, 2017.
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi and its European counterpart ESMA have inked a pact to deepen regulatory cooperation and information sharing on central counterparties (CCPs) under the Indian market watchdog's oversight. The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) replaces an earlier agreement signed between the two regulators on June 21, 2017.
The pact provides a framework for Sebi and ESMA to cooperate in line with their respective laws and regulations, while enabling ESMA to place reliance on Sebi's regulatory and supervisory activities, according to a statement by the Indian regulator.
It also seeks to safeguard financial stability in the European Union and facilitate cross-border clearing activities. The MoU was signed by Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and ESMA Chair Verena Ross.
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