ETV Bharat / business

Sebi, ESMA Sign Pact To Boost Cooperation, Information Exchange On CCPs

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi and its European counterpart ESMA have inked a pact to deepen regulatory cooperation and information sharing on central counterparties (CCPs) under the Indian market watchdog's oversight. The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) replaces an earlier agreement signed between the two regulators on June 21, 2017.

The pact provides a framework for Sebi and ESMA to cooperate in line with their respective laws and regulations, while enabling ESMA to place reliance on Sebi's regulatory and supervisory activities, according to a statement by the Indian regulator.