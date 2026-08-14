ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Eases Norms For Online Bond Platforms, Allows IFSCA Products

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday eased regulatory framework for online bond platform providers (OBPPs), allowing them to offer products and securities regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), as well as certain tax-saving bonds.

Under the revised framework, OBPPs can offer products or securities regulated by financial sector regulators, including Sebi, RBI, IRDAI, IFSCA and PFRDA. They can also offer bonds issued under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, or Section 85 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, the regulator said in a circular.

For IFSCA-regulated products, OBPPs will have to follow the norms applicable to Sebi-registered stock brokers operating in GIFT-IFSC and comply with applicable foreign exchange regulations, including rules and limits under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

Such products will have to be clearly labelled as international or overseas instruments to distinguish them from domestic debt securities. For 54EC bonds, OBPPs will be required to provide disclosures on features such as eligible issuers, lock-in period, investment limits, non-transferable status and tax benefits.