ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Drops Adani-Linked Shareholding Case Against Vinod Adani, Finds No Proof He Controlled Offshore Funds

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi said it could not establish that Vinod Adani, brother of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, controlled two offshore funds that invested in four group companies, and therefore dropped minimum public shareholding (MPS) and fraud allegations against him and 11 other noticees.

In an 81-page final order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said its investigation had failed to establish that Vinod Adani directed the investment decisions of the two foreign portfolio investors, Emerging India Focus Funds (EIFF) and EM Resurgent Fund (EMR), or controlled Opal Investments' investment in Adani Power Ltd.

"The investigation has not been able to prove that Mr. Vinod Adani controlled the decision of investment of two FPIs," Sebi Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said in the order.

The case centred on MPS requirement, which mandates at least 25 per cent public ownership in listed companies. Sebi said an MPS violation would arise if shares held by public shareholders were beneficially owned or controlled by a promoter or promoter group and, if counted as promoter holdings, reduced public shareholding below the required threshold.

The regulator said there was no allegation that Vinod or the promoter group was the beneficial owner of the shares held in the names of the two FPIs or Opal. The allegation was that Vinod controlled the shares because the investments were made at his direction.

Sebi said, however, that de facto control must be established through evidence that a person positively directs management or policy decisions and cannot be inferred from suspicion or business or financial relationships alone. "Merely based on business or financial relationship, it cannot be held that Mr. Vinod Adani is in control of all of them," the order said.

The regulator also found no evidence that Vinod controlled Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli or Chang Chung-Ling and, through them, the investment decisions of underlying investors that invested in Adani group companies.

"Any such conclusion would have unintended consequences for implementation of various securities laws in the capital market," Sebi said.

It was alleged that investments of Gulf Asia, Lingo, Gulf Arij and Mid-East were ultimately funded by Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli through multiple layers of entities, while the investment advice for acquiring shares of the Adani Group Companies was provided by Excel Investment Advisory Services Limited (Excel) which is alleged to be controlled by Vinod.

While EIFF and EMR were the immediate investing FPIs, Global Opportunities Fund Limited (GOFL) functioned as the participating redeemable shareholder of EIFF-Class J. GOFL was the sole investor of the Class J share of EIFF and it is alleged that all investments made by EIFF in Adani Group Companies were made through EIFF Class J. GOFL was also the participating redeemable shareholder of EMR.

It was further alleged that Excel had entered into an investment advisory agreement with Global Macro Asset Management Limited (GMAML), the investment manager of GOFL, under which Excel advised GMAML regarding investments relating to specified underlying investors. It is alleged that, in effect, GMAML merely implemented investment decisions communicated through Excel.