ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Cuts Minimum Investment To Rs 1,000 For Social Impact Funds To Broaden Retail Participation

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has sharply reduced the minimum investment required from individual investors in social impact funds to Rs 1,000 from the existing Rs 2 lakh, in a bid to widen retail participation on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

This would align the minimum application size requirement for subscribing to Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments under Sebi's ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, with the minimum investment value requirement for individual investors in the Social Impact Fund.

Earlier, AIF rules required individual investors to invest a minimum of Rs 2 lakh in a social impact fund that invests in securities of NPOs listed or registered on the SSE. Now, in its notification dated April 16, Sebi reduced this threshold to Rs 1,000.

To give this effect, Sebi has amended the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) rules. Additionally, Sebi also said AIFs, which do not retain any funds after the expiry of their fund life, may be permitted to seek an "inoperative" status, subject to compliance with prescribed norms.

"An Alternative Investment Fund may be tagged as an inoperative fund, in such manner and subject to conditions as may be specified by the Board from time to time," Sebi said.