ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Cracks Down On IPO GMP Figures; Warns Investors Against Social Media Scams

New Delhi: In yet another step to safeguard investors’ interests, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing Grey Market Premium (GMP) figures for Initial Public Offers (IPOs). The regulatory body also cautioned investors regarding impersonation of SEBI registered intermediaries on closed user groups of social media platforms

It asked them to stop publishing, displaying, circulating or disseminating GMP figures for upcoming IPOs, which are widely published across various websites, digital platforms, newspapers and some SEBI registered intermediaries and market participants, where they are portrayed as indicators of the likely listing price or anticipated returns upon listing.

"It has come to the notice of SEBI that Unregulated Pre-listing Premium, often called Grey Market Premium figures for upcoming IPOs, are being widely published, where they are portrayed as indicators of the likely listing price or anticipated returns upon listing," the market regulator said.

"Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognized stock exchange," it added.

While asking the market players to not fall for the GMP figures, Sebi said that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognised stock exchange.

Cautioning the investors, the capital markets regulator said these transactions are not authorised by Sebi and are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and follow no formal price-discovery process.

SEBI said GMP figures are unofficial, unverified and unregulated price indications at which shares are purportedly traded before their formal listing on recognised stock exchanges.

The regulator said the publication and dissemination of GMP figures could potentially harm investors and run counter to the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability that underpin the securities market.