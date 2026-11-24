SEBI Cracks Down On IPO GMP Figures; Warns Investors Against Social Media Scams
SEBI issues fresh warning on IPO GMP, flags fraudsters impersonating registered intermediaries.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
New Delhi: In yet another step to safeguard investors’ interests, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing Grey Market Premium (GMP) figures for Initial Public Offers (IPOs). The regulatory body also cautioned investors regarding impersonation of SEBI registered intermediaries on closed user groups of social media platforms
The market regulator advised investors on unregulated pre-listing premiums often called GMP for IPOs.
It asked them to stop publishing, displaying, circulating or disseminating GMP figures for upcoming IPOs, which are widely published across various websites, digital platforms, newspapers and some SEBI registered intermediaries and market participants, where they are portrayed as indicators of the likely listing price or anticipated returns upon listing.
"It has come to the notice of SEBI that Unregulated Pre-listing Premium, often called Grey Market Premium figures for upcoming IPOs, are being widely published, where they are portrayed as indicators of the likely listing price or anticipated returns upon listing," the market regulator said.
"Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognized stock exchange," it added.
While asking the market players to not fall for the GMP figures, Sebi said that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognised stock exchange.
Cautioning the investors, the capital markets regulator said these transactions are not authorised by Sebi and are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and follow no formal price-discovery process.
SEBI said GMP figures are unofficial, unverified and unregulated price indications at which shares are purportedly traded before their formal listing on recognised stock exchanges.
The regulator said the publication and dissemination of GMP figures could potentially harm investors and run counter to the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability that underpin the securities market.
"The publication of such pre-listing premium figures may be detrimental to the interests of investors and contrary to the core principles of transparency and accountability in the securities market," SEBI noted.
Sebi further stated that the regulatory body will not be responsible for any disputes or losses if any investor engages in grey market transactions. It mentioned that such transactions do not come under the jurisdiction of SEBI or stock exchanges, and investors cannot access exchange-run grievance redressal systems or the online dispute resolution platform administered by exchanges and depositories.
Sebi Alert: WhatsApp Groups Impersonating Intermediaries
Sebi also cautioned investors on WhatsApp groups impersonating SEBI registered intermediaries on closed user groups of social media platforms.
While appealing to the market players to remain vigilant and stay away from fraudsters trying to entice by impersonating SEBI registered intermediaries on social media platforms. It informed that fraudsters are using such platforms to induce investors to open trading accounts.
Investors are being lured to participate in purported institutional trading opportunities by portraying international stock markets as being more lucrative vis-a-vis Indian stock markets, Sebi said.
The regulator said the fraudsters are using social media accounts to provide recommendations on shares/stocks/indices listed in international stock markets/Indian stock markets. After the investors fall for the trap, the fraudsters ask them to register on unauthorised trading platforms and transfer funds to designated bank accounts held in the names of unregistered entities.
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