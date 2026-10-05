ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Chief Launches Project Jagrook, Urges Investors To 'Understand Before They Invest'

Chandigarh: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday cautioned investors against anonymous tips, finfluencers and exaggerated claims of returns, as the markets regulator launched a nationwide investor-awareness initiative, Project Jagrook.

Quoting the findings of Sebi's investor survey, Pandey also said it highlighted a gap between awareness and actual participation in the securities markets.

Emphasising the need for investor education, he advised investors not to invest merely because someone recommended it or because "everyone else is investing".

"Invest because you understand. That is Project Jagrook. That is 'Samajh Se Investing Simple'," he said during his address at Panjab University during the launch of Project Jagrook.

Asserting that over the last decade, India's capital markets have become deeper, broader and more accessible, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman cautioned investors, "Beware of investment frauds, use regulated products, channels and entities, not anonymous tips or finfluencers or exaggerated claims on returns.”

Invest only in products you understand. Start early and stay invested so compounding has time to work and diversify, he advised.

Our securities market is more democratic and accessible than ever. But access alone is not enough. Investors must also be informed, he said.

“That is why investor education is market infrastructure. Strong markets need not only exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories but also informed participants. Project Jagrook seeks to build on that principle," he stated.

The Sebi chief said Project Jagrook seeks to demystify the securities market. "We want to explain concepts without unnecessary jargon. We want investors to understand before they act," he outlined.

The campaign will be carried out in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages, including Punjabi, he said.

“We will use television, print, radio, cinema, outdoor media, digital platforms, social media, OTT, WhatsApp and physical engagement,” he added.

Project Jagrook brings Sebi, stock exchanges, depositories, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) together under a coordinated investor education framework, he said.

Highlighting Sebi’s investor survey findings, Pandey said while 63 per cent of households were aware of at least one securities market product, only about 9.5 per cent participated.

Further, only 36 per cent of investors had high or moderate knowledge of securities markets.