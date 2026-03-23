ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Board Approves Conflict Of Interest, Disclosure Framework For Top Officials

Mumbai: The board of the capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday approved several recommendations of a high-level committee on "conflict of interest" requiring the chairman and senior officers to publicly disclose their assets and liabilities to increase transparency and accountability.

Additionally, the Chairman and Whole Time Members (WTMs) are to be brought within the definition of "insider", Sebi said in its statement after the conclusion of the board meeting.

The committee, chaired by former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pratyush Sinha, also suggested that all Sebi board members and employees should make initial, annual, event-based and exit disclosures of assets, liabilities, trading activities and family relationships as well as other professional and relational interests.

"The immovable property details of the Chairman, WTMs, Executive Directors and Chief General Managers may be publicly disclosed in line with the requirements already applicable to Government of India All India Service (AIS) and Central Civil Services(CCS) officers. However, details of assets and liabilities in the format to be prescribed would have to be internally disclosed to Sebi," the regulator said.

However, the restrictions would not apply to part-time members, given their limited role and sphere of influence compared to WTMs. Also, the board approved the setting up of a digital system for management of conflict of interest, a whistleblower system for reporting actual, potential, or perceived conflicts of interest and training and development programmes to foster a culture of ethical conduct.

The board also accepted recommendations in case of recusals relating to material financial interest and other circumstances that may require recusal, as given in the HLC report.

Also, it approved a digital system and a recusal framework may be put in place to record disclosure of conflicted relationships as well as to process recusals, including the grant of approvals.

The Sebi board approved a recommendation of the high-level committee (HLC) for a uniform application of restrictions on investments and trading (in equity and equity-related instruments, other than permitted investments in mutual funds) for the Chairman and WTMs as currently applicable to employees.

The report, which was submitted to Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on November 10, recommended that new investments in any pooled vehicle may be permitted, provided the scheme is professionally managed by a regulated market intermediary.

Among others, the chairman and the WTMs may be required to choose one of the four options for investments held by them at the time of joining: liquidate the investments, freeze the investments, sell the investments according to a trading plan, or sell the investments without a trading plan with prior approval.

Investments in equity and equity-related instruments in commercial ventures (including unlisted companies) must be fully liquidated or kept frozen during the tenure of the Chairman or the WTMs. Vested options, if any, must be exercised before joining Sebi.