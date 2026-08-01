ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Bars ZEEL For 2 months, Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka For 1 Year In Hyderabad Land Pledge Case

New Delhi: Sebi has prohibited Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) from the securities market for two months and its Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra and MD & CEO Punit Goenka for one year over unauthorised pledge of the company's Hyderabad land to secure loans availed by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.

Additionally, the regulator imposed a total penalty of Rs 1.48 crore on them, according to a 150-page final order passed late on Friday. Individually, the regulator imposed penalties of Rs 30 lakh on ZEEL, Rs 60 lakh on Chandra, and Rs 58 lakh on Goenka.

The case relates to the execution of a Deposit and Declaration Agreement (D&A) on December 27, 2018, under which the original title deeds of ZEEL's Hyderabad property were handed over to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) as security for loans taken by Essel Home and other borrowing entities linked to the Essel Group.

Sebi noted that the deployment of ZEEL's property constituted a related-party transaction and the company failed to obtain prior approval from its audit committee, thereby violating LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations.

The regulator further observed that ZEEL failed to make necessary disclosures in its financial statements despite Goenka and Chandra having knowledge that the Hyderabad land had been deployed as security and the title deeds remained with the lender until June 2020.