ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Approves Overhaul Of PMS Rules; Widens Investment Avenues For Portfolio Managers

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi board on Thursday approved a comprehensive overhaul of the portfolio management services framework, allowing portfolio managers to invest in initial public offerings, primary market debt issuances and a wider range of overseas securities.

The Sebi board approved the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, replacing the existing 2020 regulations to simplify compliance, remove redundant provisions and widen investment opportunities for portfolio management services (PMS) clients.

Under the new framework approved by Sebi, portfolio managers will be permitted to invest in IPOs and primary market issuances of debt securities. They can also invest up to 10 per cent of a client's assets under management (AUM) in investment-grade, unlisted non-convertible debt securities, subject to the client's consent, the regulator said in a statement after the board meeting here.

Currently, non-discretionary portfolio management and advisory services can invest up to 25 per cent of client AUM in unlisted securities.

Sebi will also allow portfolio managers offering discretionary and non-discretionary services to invest client funds in overseas securities, including listed equity and debt, REITs, overseas mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and foreign government securities, subject to the Foreign Exchange Management Act and RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Additionally, the regulator has also introduced a new route for portfolio managers to invest in direct plans of Indian mutual fund schemes, including ETFs, index funds and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs).

Under the portfolio managers route for investing in mutual fund units (PRIM), the minimum investment threshold will be Rs 25 lakh. The portfolio manager will require a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore, and the fixed management fee will be capped at 1 per cent of client AUM, among others.

Sebi has also introduced the concept of Independent Fund Managers (IFMs), who can manage and operate client portfolios in association with a registered portfolio manager.