SEBI Announces New Closing Auction Session Rules For Equity Markets; Check Key Changes
SEBI undertook a review of certain aspects relating to the functioning of Closing Auction Session (CAS).
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the final framework for the Closing Auction Session (CAS) retaining the 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) method for determining the expiry-day settlement price of index and stock derivatives.
After getting the approval from a key SEBI committee on the secondary market, the capital markets regulator revised the timing and operational framework of CAS in the equity cash market.
SEBI has changed the closing auction session mechanism and introduced a 10-minute window from 3.30 pm to 3.40 pm. The markets regulator has also changed the rules for order placement, reference prices and derivatives settlement.
Most of the approved provisions will be implemented from December 7, 2026. Changes governing the transfer of pending limit and iceberg orders from continuous trading into the auction will take effect on February 8, 2027.
The first minute, from 3:30 pm to 3:31 pm, will be dedicated to calculating the reference price and transferring eligible orders from continuous trading.
Both limit and market orders can be placed from 3:31 pm to 3:36 pm. After 3:36 pm, only limit orders will be accepted, and market orders can no longer be modified or cancelled.
Order entry will automatically close at a randomly selected time between 3:38 pm and 3:40 pm. The exchanges will then match orders and publish the closing price and total executed quantity as soon as practicable.
The post-close session in the cash market will take place from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm, during which trades will be executed at the security’s closing price.
Trading in index derivatives contracts shall continue until 3:45 p.m. on all trading days, except on expiry days when trading in expiring index derivatives contracts shall cease at 3:30 p.m.
Trading in stock derivatives contracts shall continue until 3:45 p.m. on all trading days, including on expiry days.
The post close session in the cash segment will operate between 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm, where trades shall be executed at the closing price of securities.
“In case, no trade is executed in a security in the cash segment during the last 15 Minutes of CTS, the Last Traded Price (LTP) of the security during the day shall be taken as the reference price for CAS. In case there is no trade during the day, the closing price of the security of the previous trading day shall be taken as the reference price for CAS. In case of corporate action, the previous day’s closing price shall be the adjustable closing price or the base price, a SEBI release stated.
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