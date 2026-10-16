ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Announces New Closing Auction Session Rules For Equity Markets; Check Key Changes

New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the final framework for the Closing Auction Session (CAS) retaining the 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) method for determining the expiry-day settlement price of index and stock derivatives.

After getting the approval from a key SEBI committee on the secondary market, the capital markets regulator revised the timing and operational framework of CAS in the equity cash market.

SEBI has changed the closing auction session mechanism and introduced a 10-minute window from 3.30 pm to 3.40 pm. The markets regulator has also changed the rules for order placement, reference prices and derivatives settlement.

Most of the approved provisions will be implemented from December 7, 2026. Changes governing the transfer of pending limit and iceberg orders from continuous trading into the auction will take effect on February 8, 2027.

The first minute, from 3:30 pm to 3:31 pm, will be dedicated to calculating the reference price and transferring eligible orders from continuous trading.

Both limit and market orders can be placed from 3:31 pm to 3:36 pm. After 3:36 pm, only limit orders will be accepted, and market orders can no longer be modified or cancelled.

Order entry will automatically close at a randomly selected time between 3:38 pm and 3:40 pm. The exchanges will then match orders and publish the closing price and total executed quantity as soon as practicable.

The post-close session in the cash market will take place from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm, during which trades will be executed at the security’s closing price.