ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Allows SWP, STP Standing Instructions For Mutual Fund Units Held In Demat Form

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday allowed investors holding mutual fund units in demat form to create standing instructions for Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) and Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs), a move aimed at improving investor convenience and ease of doing business.

At present, investors can create standing instructions for SWPs and STPs only for mutual fund units held in statement of account (SOA) form through asset management companies (AMCs) or their registrar and transfer agents (RTAs). However, this facility is not available for units held in demat accounts.

"It has been decided to extend the facility of creating standing instructions for SWP/STP mandates for the mutual fund units held in demat form, to facilitate ease of doing business," Sebi said in its circular.

The decision followed consideration of representations from depositories and recommendations from a Sebi-constituted working group and the Secondary Market Advisory Committee.