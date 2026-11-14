ETV Bharat / business

SCSS vs Post Office MIS: Which Savings Scheme Offers Better Returns For Senior Citizens?

New Delhi: Senior citizens, who generally don’t have a source of income, can opt for the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) to park their money and earn decent returns.

Both the SCSS and the MIS fall under the category of small savings schemes. These are backed by the government and offer safe and guaranteed returns. In this article, we inform you about how the SCSS and the MIS differ in terms of interest rate, payment schedule, and the minimum/maximum deposit.

SCSS

SCSS can be opened by individuals aged 60 years or above on the account opening date, or by an individual who has attained the age of 55 years or more but less than 60 years and has retired under Superannuation, VRS or Special VRS. The depositor can open an account individually or jointly with a spouse. Retired personnel of Defence Services (excluding Civilian Defence employees) are allowed to open an account upon attaining the age of fifty years subject to the fulfilment of other specified conditions.

The government has fixed the interest rate for the Senior Citizen Saving Scheme at 8.2% annually. In this scheme, interest payments are made quarterly. Interest payments are made on April 1st, July 1st, October 1st, and January 1st.

The depositor can make a minimum deposit of Rs 1000/- and in multiples thereof, with a maximum deposit of Rs 30 lakhs.

Deposits in SCSS qualify for deduction u/s 80-C of Income Tax Act. However, interest earned on the SCSS Account is not tax-free. TDS will be deducted on interest earned as per Section 393 (formerly Section 194A) of the Income Tax Act. The interest is taxable as per the account holder’s income tax slab, but there's no Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on this interest income unless the interest income exceeds Rs 50,000 in a year.

Post Office MIS

Post Office MIS scheme is also a very popular scheme in India, especially amongst the senior citizens. Any resident citizen of India can open an account.

The depositor can open an account with a minimum deposit of Rs 1000 or any sum in multiples of Rs 1000 and there shall be only one deposit in an account.

The scheme guidelines state that a maximum of Rs 9 lakh is allowed to be deposited in a single account and Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.

Currently, the MIS interest rate is fixed and reset by the Central Government and Finance Ministry every quarter depending on the returns yielded by Govt. bonds of the same tenure.

The scheme holder can close the account upon expiry of 5 years. However, if any unfortunate incident occurs, the account may be closed, and the deposit shall be refunded as per provisions of the General Rules, along with interest up to the month preceding the month in which the refund is made.

MIS scheme doesn’t come under the Section 80C of the Income Tax and it is subject to taxation.