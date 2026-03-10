ETV Bharat / business

SC Upholds Bharti Telecom's Share Capital Reduction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of appeals filed by minority shareholders of Bharti Telecom Limited (BTL), upholding the company’s decision to reduce its share capital and ease out individual investors.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran said that the valuation of shares is an expert exercise and that the company had followed the due process of law under the Companies Act provision.

The matter pertains to a 2018 decision by Bharti Telecom, a closely-held company and promoter of Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL), to reduce its share capital by cancelling shares held by minority investors (representing about 1.09 per cent of the total shareholding).

The company initially offered Rs 163.25 per share. While the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) later increased this to Rs 196.80 per share by removing a tax deduction, a group of 35 shareholders moved the apex court.