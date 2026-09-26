ETV Bharat / business

SBI Waives ATM Charges During 3-Day Bank Strike From September 28

New Delhi: In a huge relief for crores of customers of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank has announced that it will waive ATM transaction charges for the three days of the proposed nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 (Monday to Wednesday).

SBI took to its official X account to make the important announcement. The PSU bank assured that its customers would continue to have access to essential banking services during the proposed September 28-30 bank strike.

Bank Strike: SBI ATMs, YONO service to remain open

In view of the proposed three-day strike, SBI said it would continue to keep essential banking services accessible through ATMs, YONO, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, WhatsApp Banking and 24×7 Contact Centre services.

It has also released the toll-free numbers 1800 1234 and 1800 2100 for its customers. Meanwhile, all public sector banks, including SBI, will remain open on September 27, 2026 (Sunday).

“Do you have any banking work this Sunday? We’re open for you!

All SBI branches will remain open on Sunday, September 27, 2026, offering essential banking services for your convenience.

Visit your nearest SBI branch and take care of your banking needs,” SBI stated on its X account.

SBI further requested its customers to use its YONO app service, as it would continue to function smoothly during the proposed strike period. With YONO Business, customers can manage their essential banking needs digitally and stay connected with their finances and payments whenever they need them, the bank said.

The public sector bank also advised its customers to use SBI WhatsApp Banking, which is accessible for essential banking services 24×7. SBI customers need to send ‘Hi’ to 90226 90226 from their registered mobile number to get started.