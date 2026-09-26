SBI Waives ATM Charges During 3-Day Bank Strike From September 28
SBI ATM charges to be waived during proposed bank strike from September 28-30, 2026. United Forum of Bank Unions has announced the 3-day bank strike.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
New Delhi: In a huge relief for crores of customers of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank has announced that it will waive ATM transaction charges for the three days of the proposed nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 (Monday to Wednesday).
SBI took to its official X account to make the important announcement. The PSU bank assured that its customers would continue to have access to essential banking services during the proposed September 28-30 bank strike.
Bank Strike: SBI ATMs, YONO service to remain open
In view of the proposed three-day strike, SBI said it would continue to keep essential banking services accessible through ATMs, YONO, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, WhatsApp Banking and 24×7 Contact Centre services.
It has also released the toll-free numbers 1800 1234 and 1800 2100 for its customers. Meanwhile, all public sector banks, including SBI, will remain open on September 27, 2026 (Sunday).
“Do you have any banking work this Sunday? We’re open for you!
All SBI branches will remain open on Sunday, September 27, 2026, offering essential banking services for your convenience.
Visit your nearest SBI branch and take care of your banking needs,” SBI stated on its X account.
SBI further requested its customers to use its YONO app service, as it would continue to function smoothly during the proposed strike period. With YONO Business, customers can manage their essential banking needs digitally and stay connected with their finances and payments whenever they need them, the bank said.
The public sector bank also advised its customers to use SBI WhatsApp Banking, which is accessible for essential banking services 24×7. SBI customers need to send ‘Hi’ to 90226 90226 from their registered mobile number to get started.
The bank further appealed to its customers to visit a nearby SBI Customer Service Point (CSP), which would help them access essential banking services. SBI has 79,000 CSP outlets across the country.
CSP outlets offer the following services: account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, balance enquiry and mini statement, passbook services, ATM/debit card services, fund transfers (NEFT/IMPS), bill payments and more.
Bank unions’ three-day nationwide strike from September 28
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced that it will go ahead with the three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, after its meeting with the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner remained inconclusive.
The meeting was held a day after the Union Finance Ministry appealed to bank employees not to participate in the strike and to resolve their remaining demands through talks.
One of the top demands made by the UFBU is the implementation of a five-day banking week, among other demands.
Also Read
Post Office Investment Schemes: Know Which Plan Is Right For You
Centre Approves Voluntary Retirement Of LIC MD Dinesh Pant
Multibagger Stock! Sterlite Technologies Share Soars Over 700% In 2026: What’s Driving The Rally