SBI To Promote India-Israel Trade In Rupee

Jerusalem: Amid deepening strategic ties and discussions around the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Israel gaining momentum, the State Bank of India (SBI), the only Indian bank with a presence in Israel, is looking to facilitate bilateral trade in Indian rupees.

"In view of India's significant trade flows from/to its partner countries and growing interest among the global trading community to trade in the Indian rupee, it has been envisaged by our banking regulators, i.e. Reserve Bank of India, to permit Indian banks to facilitate settlement of exports and imports of their respective corporate clientele in INR. Israel has been identified as one of the partner countries under this mechanism," CEO of SBI Israel, V Manivannan, told PTI.

Israeli entities undertaking exports/imports through this mechanism shall receive and make payments in INR, which shall be credited into the Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA), against invoices for the supply/purchase of goods or services from the Israeli seller/buyer, the SBI executive said.

"SBI Tel Aviv has all the requisite approvals in place to facilitate these transactions", he added. The SBI branch has held several meetings and organised webinars recently in collaboration with the Israel-India Chamber of Commerce to promote trade in rupees. It has also involved most of the major defence entities in Israel in these discussions.

With more than 40,000 Indian workers joining the Israeli workforce recently, SBI is also looking to facilitate the flow of remittances to India by facilitating the opening of their NRI accounts in India at its Tel Aviv branch.

"There has been an influx of the Indian workforce in the Israeli labour market, especially in construction and agriculture. SBI Tel Aviv is now facilitating the services for the Indian diaspora by connecting them with NRI accounts facility on the Indian side and exploring collaborating with fintech and local banks to facilitate their INR remittance business," Manivannan said.

SBI opened its branch in Israel in 2007 and has since managed to retain a full-fledged operation, demonstrating resilience in the face of the pandemic and more than two years of turmoil in the region due to the ongoing war. It has a presence in 29 countries through 241 'points of presence' outside India.