ETV Bharat / business

SBI Q2 Profit Jumps 14% To Rs 23,038 Cr

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 23,038 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. The bank had earned a profit of Rs 20,160 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

According to a regulatory filing, SBI's total income increased to Rs 1,43,796 crore, from Rs 1,34,979 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year. Interest earned during the period increased to Rs 1,32,019 crore from Rs 1,19,654 crore in the same quarter of FY26.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.39 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2026, from 1.73 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.36 per cent of the advances, from 0.42 per cent.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 2,759 crore as compared to Rs 4,132 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a consolidated basis, SBI Group reported a 20 per cent rise to Rs 25,361 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 21,137 crore in July-September FY26.