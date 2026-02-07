ETV Bharat / business

SBI Reports All-time High Standalone Profit Of Rs 21,028 Cr In Q3

Mumbai: State Bank of India on Saturday reported an all-time high profit of Rs 21,028 crore in December quarter FY26 on a standalone basis. On a consolidated basis, the state-owned lender reported a 13.06 per cent increase in profit at Rs 21,317 crore, as per a regulatory filing. The bank's core net interest income on a standalone basis grew 9.04 per cent to Rs 45,190 crore from Rs 41,446 crore in the year-ago period on the back of 15.14 per cent loan growth and a 0.03 per cent compression in the domestic net interest margin at 3.12 per cent.

Non-interest income grew 15.65 per cent to Rs 8,404 crore during the quarter. Overall expenses were up at Rs 1,08,052 crore as against Rs 1,04,917 crore in Q32024-25. The bank reported a 9.02 per cent deposit growth during October-December period. Fresh slippages came in at Rs 4,458 crore, as against Rs 3,823 crore in the year-ago period.