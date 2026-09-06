ETV Bharat / business

SBI Expects To Hire Up To 12,000 Personnel, Add Up To 250 Branches

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) plans to recruit around 11,000 to 12,000 personnel across clerical and officer cadres in the current financial year, as the country's largest lender looks to strengthen its workforce and expand its branch network, PTI reported.

SBI Chairman C S Setty told PTI that the final number of appointments could vary depending on retirements and emerging business requirements, but the bank expects to close the financial year with around 12,000 new recruitments.

"In terms of recruitment, I think we would be looking at around 11,000 to 12,000 appointments across both clerical and officer cadres this year," Setty told PTI.

The bank had undertaken substantial recruitment in the previous financial year, including the appointment of around 1,500 specialist IT officers. However, the requirement for specialised IT recruitment is expected to be lower this year, Setty said.

SBI had a workforce of more than 2.45 lakh employees as of March 2026, making it one of India's largest employers. According to its FY26 annual report, the bank recruited 4,640 officers, 19,340 associates and 1,653 contractual staff during 2025-26, taking the total number of hires during the year to 25,633.

Alongside recruitment, SBI also plans to expand its physical presence by adding a net 200 to 250 branches during the ongoing financial year, PTI reported.

Setty said that despite SBI's extensive network, there was still scope for expansion in areas witnessing the development of new residential colonies and commercially active districts.

The bank is also considering rationalisation of some branches, which would result in a net addition of around 200 to 250 branches during the year, he told PTI.